“Not good enough”: Diogo Dalot blames Man United’s leaky defence for Champions League exit



Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has blamed his side’s poor defending in the Champions League for their exit from Europe on Tuesday night.

Following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, United’s fate was sealed.

Not only were the Red Devils bundled out of the Champions League, but also out of Europe altogether, before Christmas.

United were undoubtedly architects of their own downfall. The team twice surrendered two-goal leads away from home to lose against FC Copenhagen and draw against Galatasaray in Turkey.

The latter result meant that Erik ten Hag’s men needed to beat Bayern on the final day of Group A’s matches and hope that the FC Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray clash ended up in a draw – neither happened.

After the final whistle, Dalot spoke to club media and gave his verdict on United’s woes.

The Portugal international said, “We cannot concede so many goals that we conceded in this group stage. It’s just not good enough. We’re obviously sad.”

“But, at the same time, we just have to realise that this is not the standard that we want to set for this club and for us. So we have to get better.”

“We came here today to win the game. We knew that that was the only result that we wanted.”

Dalot further stated, “I think we did enough to win the game. We played well, especially first half. We were in control, defending really well, the box. And then, one slight mistake, a small detail in the second half and we conceded a goal. Then it was getting after the result and, eventually, we couldn’t.”

The 24-year-old explained that in instances against Bayern, he and his teammates showed composure with the ball, remained compact and pressed well but unfortunately, things didn’t go their way.

Up next for United is a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

