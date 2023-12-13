Rasmus Hojlund does not look like he is ready to lead the line for Man United



Despite needing to win, Manchester United barely created any clear-cut chances as they exited the Champions League after a 0-1 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich.

It was their fourth loss in the group stages and 12th overall this season with the visitors hardly needing to break a sweat under the lights at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag does not look like he has any answers at the moment with his recruits letting him down big time.

Rasmus struggled vs Bayern

It was clear after his first season that the club needed an elite striker and in came Rasmus Hojlund after the club could not afford Harry Kane in the summer.

The Dane has immense potential as seen from his five goals in the group stages but he still very much remains a work in progress in all aspects of his game.

Despite being on the pitch for the whole game, he had 0 shots and 0 key passes. Not the type of display expected from your No 1 centre-forward on a night when the team needed all three points.

His passing game is not his strongest suit at present as can be seen from his performance on Tuesday.

In 90 minutes, he had only 20 touches of the ball and completed only six passes out of nine attempts to end the game with a passing accuracy rate of 67 percent (all stats from Sofascore).

Not ready for a club of United’s stature

He was bullied by Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae most of the time. The Denmark international still has a lot to learn when it comes to playing with his back to goal.

He won only two duels out of eight and completed only one dribble out of three attempts. While he did try hard, he could not make any interceptions or tackles.

While he puts in more effort than Anthony Martial, at this stage of his current development, the former Atalanta star is still not ready to lead the line for a club of United’s stature.

United need a proper striker but it is unlikely that the club can answer the manager’s prayers in January.