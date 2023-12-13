Rio Ferdinand surprisingly names Wayne Rooney as his worst teammate

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has labelled Wayne Rooney his worst ever teammate.

Speaking on Rob Burrow’s SEVEN podcast for the BBC, the pundit revealed that, “the worst team-mate I probably had the most arguments with, Wayne Rooney to be honest with you”.

In one way, this probably comes as a surprise to readers as the English duo enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club together. However on the other hand, both players were serial winners and Rooney in particular was famed for his aggressive nature on the pitch.

Interestingly the legendary defender claimed that the pair would only argue at certain times. Ferdinand explained, “we never argued in training really, it was just match day”.

The former United number five argued there was a good reason for this, however.

The former England international stated, “we probably argued once every two or three games, effing and blinding, screaming at each other because I wanted more from him. I knew what he was good at and I knew he could do more. I’d want him to be more effective or something”.

Ferdinand then claimed that he disagreed with Rooney about what his best role on the pitch was.

The TNT Sports pundit argued that Rooney’s best trait was scoring goals and explained, “we played one season and he scored 30-something goals and he wasn’t happy because he wasn’t getting involved in the game and dictating it, he was having to play high. And I couldn’t get my head around it”.

The defender claimed that the Birmingham manager wanted “to play 30 or 40 yard passes like Paul Scholes, and he could do it, he was that good”.

Amusingly, Ferdinand compared the former striker to a park footballer in that he wanted to be constantly involved. He claims that he was always telling him to shoot and that “he would scream back at me”.

Although, the London born defender did finish by saying “they were good arguments”.

A furious passion to win was a hallmark of the great United sides of the past and players like Ferdinand and Rooney represented these values to a tee. Manchester United fans across the globe would certainly like to see such high standards and passion in the current group.

