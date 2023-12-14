Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director provides massive update on Jadon Sancho situation

Despite various rumours linking Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho with a move to Borussia Dortmund, it would seem the interest the Bundesliga side have in their former player has been exaggerated.

It has been reported by various outlets that the side from west Germany, who safely secured their passage into the last 16 of the Champions League last night, were already discussing the possibility of offering the English winger an escape route from Old Trafford.

The 23 year old attacker has been linked to a plethora of different clubs including Juventus, Barcelona and a few in Saudi Arabia.

However, many have felt that Dortmund would be the favourites to land the exiled winger and the German side also reportedly offered Donyell Malen in exchange to sweeten the deal.

Moreover, Italian reports relayed by The Peoples Person have suggested that Juventus fear the player’s first preference is a return to Germany and this may scupper their chances of signing the England international.

However, in a new development, BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl, has put a massive spanner in the works for any fans hoping for a Sancho return to the Signal Iduna Park.

According to Sky Deutschland. “The Bundesliga side’s official made it clear they are not in talks with Manchester United for any sort of exchange deal involving Malen, therefore ruling out his arrival using that very specific formula.”

In fact, Kehl was even blunter, directly stating, “At the moment there is no exchange deal discussed or any interest in any player.”

This links in with the information relayed here in September that despite Sancho’s discipline problems at United, the Germans had no interest in bringing the player back.

In fact, it has been suggested that because of his disciplinary problems and video game addiction while at the Bundesliga side, they may decide to stay clear of the player.

With Kehl clearly stating the west German club have no interest in a reunion with the Englishman, Sancho may have to hope for another exit path from the club.

However, any true follower of football transfers knows that what club officials say cannot be trusted upon. Time will only tell with regards to this particular case.

With Christmas just around the corner, football fans know that this means the winter window is only a blink of an eye away. Hopefully, some more concrete details on Sancho’s future will begin to emerge.