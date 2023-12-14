Eintracht Frankfurt intend to speed along Donny van de Beek move due to their own decreasing squad numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt are increasingly likely to make a loan move for out of favour Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek.

As the winter window approaches, in what is becoming a United transfer tradition, rumours about Van de Beek’s future continue to grow and grow.

This time Kicker claims that “the Africa Cup and Sebastian Rode’s susceptibility to injury are forcing Eintracht Frankfurt to add more in the central midfield” and they have been attracted to the former Ajax player.

The German outlet states, “according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this position will be filled by Donny van de Beek, 26, from the (once again) stumbling English club Manchester United”.

This is mirrored in what The Peoples Person relayed here, where the Italian transfer guru put Frankfurt as “leaders” for the Dutchman’s services on loan.

Kicker significantly add to the story by claiming, “the intended loan is not yet fixed. If an agreement is reached with the Dutch national player, it is essential that the transfer is completed as quickly as possible and that the player is in the first training session after the turn of the year”.

However contrasting reports have also suggested that the 2022 Europa League winners may not be able to afford his wages and this could scupper any potential deal.

The German paper also questions the logic of the deal due to the Dutchman’s lack of playing time.

They state, “whether van de Beek can be the necessary reinforcement straight away is also a good question”. The Dutch international has only played two minutes in the Premier League, been on the bench seven times and missed out on the squad entirely on eight occasions.

The sports outlet also critiques the notion of doing business in January by claiming, “winter transfers regularly bring with them the handicap of a lack of match practice”.

Van de Beek is understandably scrambling for an exit route due to aforementioned lack of playing time and he has also allegedly offered his services to Barcelona.

No doubt as we approach Christmas and the new year, there will be many more stories to report on the future of United’s forgotten man.