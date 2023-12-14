Emerging Talent Programme graduate Jaydan Kamason signs professional contract with Man United



Manchester United have confirmed that Emerging Talent Programme (ETP) graduate Jaydan Kamason has become the first player from the scheme to sign a professional contract with the club.

In a statement issued via United’s official website, the Red Devils relayed the thrilling news.

The Academy’s Emerging Talent Programme was formed to give as many children as possible within the community the chance to engage with United.

It’s intended to ensure the youngsters experience just how the Academy operates or functions.

The Emerging Talent Programme (ETP) is led by Jen Mildenhall and other academy coaches such as David Campbell, Lee Dunn, Sophie Hunt, James McGerity and Zoe Flanagan.

United explain that the scheme has so far been extremely successful in engaging with schools, grassroots football clubs and other community groups across Manchester.

“In total, 12,000 children engage with the programme each year across 500 primary schools, 200 secondary schools and hundreds of junior teams.”

“In addition, 800 coaches have benefited from workshops, webinars and practical sessions in the last year alone.”

The program is understood to work in close coordination with United’s recruitment to identify talented footballers and offer them the chance to develop at Carrington.

Kamason is certainly one of the scheme’s success stories.

He joined ETP at the age of 10 while playing for a local grassroots team, Stockport Vikings. He worked hard with coaches and other personnel in the programme before making the jump to the main Academy group, which he has been a part of for the last six years.

United point out in their statement, “While the Academy does not normally announce a player’s first professional contract, an exception has been made in this case to celebrate the success of the ETP in creating opportunities for children across Greater Manchester to develop their talent.”

Alongside Kamason, a total of 46 players have gone on to register as a player. An additional 350 have registered at other professional clubs.

