Ex-Man United coach Rene Meulensteen slams selfish duo who have “no intention” of creating for Rasmus Hojlund



Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has indicated that Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are more concerned with creating for themselves and aren’t really keen on fashioning goalscoring opportunities for Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund still hasn’t managed to score in the Premier League despite being prolific in the Champions League before United’s elimination.

A big part of the young Dane’s struggles in England’s top flight has been due to his teammates’ failure to find him in good positions.

This was noted by Meulensteen, who previously served as first-team coach at United under Sir Alex Ferguson for six years.

He said on talksSPORT (via Football365), “I thought he [Hojlund] was way short [against Bayern]. Against those defenders, he never got a kick.”

“But the problem is he is flanked by two individual players [Antony and Garnacho] who have no intention to give him any kind of service because they want to create things for themselves and not help any striker.”

“So there’s an imbalance, and that imbalance is going forward but also going back in terms of the defensive shape which we’ve seen in so many games.”

Meulensteen also took a swipe at the Glazers who he accused of not sufficiently backing managers despite spending big on players in recent seasons.

The 59-year-old explained that the United owners have repeatedly failed to get managers the exact profile of players they wanted.

He gave the example of Harry Kane, who Ten Hag wanted as a priority target in the summer before finally settling on Hojlund.

Meulensteen further stated, “Everybody knows that if United had got Harry Kane he brings 25 to 30 goals into your team. Simple.”

After their Bayern defeat on Tuesday, up next for United is the unenviable task of travelling to Anfield to take on bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

