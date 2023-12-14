Graham Potter lined up as possible Erik ten Hag replacement by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Graham Potter is apparently being lined up to be the new manager of Manchester United, should Erik ten Hag lose his job in the not so distant future.

The Sun has reported that “incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with former Chelsea chief Potter and favours him as the new boss at Old Trafford if he fires Ten Hag”.

The Dutchman is under more pressure than he has ever been as his side have lost 12 out of 24 games and have already been knocked out of the League Cup and Champions League.

United sit sixth in the table, ten points behind leaders Liverpool. The crushing defeat to Bournemouth and the expected, but lifeless defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday has tightened the screws on Ten Hag. A significant loss at Anfield on Sunday, with tough looking Christmas ties against West Ham and red hot Aston Villa to come, will leave the former Ajax coach feeling a little close to the trap door.

Worryingly for Ten Hag, incoming part owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is seen as a “huge fan” of ex-Brighton and Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, as per The Sun’s Neil Custis.

Apparently the Englishman, who was fired by Chelsea in April this year, was offered the vacant Stoke City job but will only return to the dugout for a “major job”. They certainly don’t come more “major” than Manchester United.

The Peoples Person has relayed information in the past about Potter being lined up by the Old Trafford side. It was mentioned here that back in October, Ratcliffe has “earmarked” the former Brighton boss as a potential candidate should the manager’s role become vacant.

Huge names like Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui have also been linked to the job in recent days and weeks.

The Sun, and Mr Custis in particular, are not always considered the most reliable of sources so where Potter really does rank on the possible list of replacements is debatable.

It is also unclear whether Manchester United are preparing to part ways with Ten Hag at all. There have been reports that many in the club and at INEOS are sympathetic to his plight.

Moreover, it is unlikely a move on the manager would be made until INEOS are able to carry out the audit that they deem necessary to weed out the significant problems they and most of the footballing world see at the club right now.

The current manager will hope his side can pull off a remarkable victory at Anfield to ease the pressure and tension that is currently suffocating the air around the corridors of the Theatre of Dreams.