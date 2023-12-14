Harry Maguire wins PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for November

Manchester United’s strong November form in the Premier League feels like a long time ago after the club suffered some damaging defeats in recent weeks.

However, three league wins coupled with three clean sheets last month meant it looked like United were building some momentum ahead of a crucial December period.

The good run was rewarded by the Premier League as they named Erik ten Hag and Harry Maguire as the Manager and Player of the month, respectively.

As reported by manutd.com, Maguire has been further honoured for his fine form in November by winning the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month.

The defender beat off competition from five other nominees – Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) to win the prize.

Maguire played every minute of the fixtures against Fulham, Luton Town and Everton and cemented his place as United’s first choice centre-back.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the 30-year-old who looked set for the exit door at Old Trafford in the summer.

Having lost his place in Ten Hag’s first team after a poor season, he also lost the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes. The Englishman’s days at the club looked numbered at that point.

However, a defensive injury crisis handed Maguire a chance to get back in the manager’s plans and it’s an opportunity he has grabbed with both hands.

Even despite United’s turbulent form, Maguire has continued to get back to his best and looked undroppable until events against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, he pulled up with what looked like a groin injury in the latter stages of the first half against the German giants and now faces a spell on the sidelines.

There is no confirmation on the length of time United will be without Maguire for but he will certainly miss the weekend trip to Anfield, joining a worrying list of absentees for the fixture.

Ten Hag will hope to be able to call on his former captain for some of the games during the festive period which could make or break his future as United boss.