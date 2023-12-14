“I just can’t see it”: Peter Schmeichel says “out of sync” Man United have no chance against Liverpool



Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has declared that his former side have little to no chance of getting a result against Liverpool.

United are set to travel to Anfield to take on high-flying Liverpool on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s men will be heading into the match off the back of two consecutive defeats across all competitions.

United were recently dumped out of Europe after a 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Pressure is certainly on Ten Hag and his players to overturn the team’s current predicament and get back to winning ways as fast as possible.

Liverpool on the other hand are enjoying a fantastic campaign. They currently sit top of the Premier League standings, just one point above second-placed Arsenal.

The Merseyside outfit have won 11 and drawn four of the 16 games they’ve played in England’s top flight so far this term. They’ve only tasted defeat once.

Ahead of the clash, Schmeichel spoke on CBS Sport (via Football365) and expressed his concerns that United could find themselves at the end of a battering.

“Everything seems out of sync, I have to be honest. Of course, you have Harry Maguire coming off with an injury. Luke Shaw came off with an injury.”

“We’ve got Liverpool on Sunday. I’m trying not to think about that. It’s going to be without our captain, without possibly our best player of the last month or so, Harry Maguire. It’s going to be without Luke Shaw if he is injured.”

The Dane added, “The prospects are not very good. Based on this performance [against Bayern Munich], how can this team go to Anfield and win? I just can’t see it.”

Even worse for the Red Devils is they could be without the services of up to 13 players, who may be unavailable for the Liverpool game either due to suspension or injuries.

