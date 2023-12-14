Jonny Evans left frustrated by previous slip ups after Champions League exit

Jonny Evans was left to bemoan Manchester United’s latest disappointment in their Champions League exit on Tuesday night.

RTE reported the Ulsterman’s thoughts after the deflating defeat to Bayern Munich.

The defender expressed his disappointment by claiming, “you expect to get out of every group being Man United”.

The Northern Ireland international echoed many pundits and his own manager, Erik ten Hag, in bemoaning how the side had caused their own downfall by needing a win in the final game to qualify.

“I think we made it difficult for ourselves and to go into the last game needing to win and a result to go your way in the other side, the probability of that’s very small”.

The centre back explained that after six games, the team should not be sitting bottom of the group.

“The two away games, especially Copenhagen and Galatasaray, were big moments in the group where we felt like we probably slipped up a little bit and made it more difficult for ourselves tonight.”

In both games, the Red Devils had run into commanding 2-0 leads before gifting the opposition a way back into the game.

Marcus Rashford was sent off in Denmark and Andre Onana forgot how to keep goal in Istanbul, by letting in two very stoppable Hakim Ziyech free kicks.

The former United academy graduate went on to praise Bayern by claiming they are a “good side” and once going a goal down against them it was always going to be a tough job to overcome.

When asked if Copenhagen’s victory made defeat easier to swallow, which would have rendered even a United win meaningless in terms of progression to the next round, Evans responded, “I suppose because, I mean, if the result had gone the other way you can kick yourself”.

Reflecting his manager’s positivity about the performance, the former Leicester City player commented, “I felt like we give absolutely everything tonight. Not many chances for either side. They got their one chance and took it”.

Ten Hag also stated that his side “absolutely showed enough commitment, with very good defensive organization and ball pressing”.

Evans finished by trying to rally the troops for the seemingly mission impossible against high-flying Liverpool at Anfield this coming Sunday.

The Ulsterman declared it a “massive day” for the club and they had to “dust themselves down” and become excited by such a game.

Let’s hope this excitement can lead to at least a performance that United fans can be proud of. United will be searching for their first win at Anfield since 2016 and first goal since Jesse Lingard’s in 2018, which would also prove to be the final time the ball hit the net in the Jose Mourinho era.