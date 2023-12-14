Jurgen Klopp confirms “tricky” Alexis Mac Allister injury that could see him miss Man United clash



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister is facing a race against time to be fit enough for the game against Manchester United on Sunday.

United are set to travel to Anfield to take on their bitter rivals in a highly-anticipated clash.

No doubt Erik ten Hag’s men will be looking to use the match as a springboard to get back to winning ways after their two consecutive defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Bayern Munich respectively. The latter loss ensured United were dumped out of Europe.

Last season’s trip to Anfield saw United suffer one of their worst losses in the club’s history – a 7-0 thrashing.

Heading into the game vs. Liverpool, Ten Hag could find himself unable to count on the services of up to 13 players, who are either recovering from injuries or are not available for selection due to suspension.

Klopp spoke to reporters and also pointed out that there is a strong chance Mac Allister will not play against the Red Devils.

Mac Allister only moved to Liverpool from Brighton in the summer and has been one of the Merseyside club’s main players.

He missed Liverpool’s recent 2-1 win vs. Crystal Palace with a knee injury and according to Klopp, the Argentine is facing a spell on the sidelines.

“It’s a bit more tricky than we thought at the first moment. The other boy stepped on his knee and the stud went through pretty much the muscle on to the bone. Now, we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain, because it is pretty painful.”

“Macca is actually a super tough guy so we have probably to make sure just from an infection point of view nothing happens. That’s really important. I never had this injury for one of my players before but now we have it.”

“I hope it will not take that long, I would like to say it’s day by day – but that would look like he could maybe play the next game but he will not be ready for that as well. I hope the next three or four days he makes big steps and then we will see.”

The match will kick off at 16:30 BST.

