Man United joined by Man City and Liverpool in race for Khephren Thuram



Manchester United followed up their disastrous Bournemouth display by crashing out of Europe altogether and now have a formidable test against Liverpool up next.

Manager Erik ten Hag looks devoid of ideas at present while the squad grapples with an ever-rising injury toll. United could be without as many as 13 players for their trip to Anfield after Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire’s recent injury.

Defensive midfield has been a major area of concern in the manager’s second season with last season’s talisman Casemiro looking like he has lost a yard of pace.

The Brazilian, who is yet to rejoin full-fledged training, was struggling to shield the defence effectively while also being unable to track late runners into the box, leading to the Red Devils conceding plenty of goals from cutbacks.

Both Casemiro and Amrabat have struggled

The Dutch manager decided to bring in Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina on deadline day but the Moroccan has failed to fill the void.

It seems like the pace of the Premier League is passing the 27-year-old by and his performances have meant the 20-time English league champions are unlikely to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid superstar has been linked with a move away as early as January with Saudi Arabian clubs interested while AC Milan are eyeing a move for the Morocco international.

Even if either of them end up leaving during the winter transfer window, it will be a big blow for the current boss and the club will need an adequate replacement.

OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer but a move never ended up materialising and he remains a target.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus were also interested but failed to reach an agreement and now two other Premier League clubs — Manchester City and Liverpool have joined Ten Hag’s team in the race.

“Juve moved early, but didn’t sink the blow. And now Nice, as is probable, are trying to auction off Khephren Thuram with all the big names lined up for his services.

“Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United already in contact with the French club and the player’s entourage.”

Thuram race heating up

The 22-year-old had featured in 48 games across all competitions last season, scoring twice and registering an impressive eight assists.

His performances had earned him an international debut with France and a spot in the Ligue 1 team of the season.

He has carried on that form, making 12 appearances this term helping the French outfit to second place in the table currently.

Another factor going for him is his versatility, with the Frenchman able to play all across the midfield and can even do a job out wide if required.

The son of legendary French defender Lilian, Khephren is valued at €40 million as per Transfermarkt.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe soon to take control of sporting matters at United, completing a deal with Nice is likely to become much easier as the Ligue 1 outfit is also owned by INEOS.