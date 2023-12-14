Manchester United eye January striker signing amid Rasmus Hojlund’s fitness worries

Erik ten Hag is reportedly urging Manchester United to actively seek attacking reinforcements in the upcoming January transfer window due to ongoing concerns about striker Rasmus Hojlund’s fitness.

Despite Hojlund’s admirable efforts in the Champions League, where he scored all five of his goals for the club, his performance in the Premier League has been hampered by a persistent back injury.

Hojlund, who joined United in a significant £72 million deal from Atalanta, has yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

His robust playing style has garnered support from United fans, but the Danish striker’s fitness issues continue to be a matter of concern. These issues have forced Ten Hag to adjust his team selection, often preferring Anthony Martial in the striker’s role.

The 20-year-old Dane’s health problems date back to the beginning of the season, leading to his absence in United’s first three Premier League matches.

His continued struggles with the back injury have resulted in him being benched in recent defeats to Newcastle and Bournemouth.

Hojlund’s return to the starting lineup in midweek games against Chelsea and Bayern Munich was out of necessity rather than choice, highlighting the need for additional attacking options.

United, already grappling with a significant injury crisis, can’t afford to risk Hojlund’s long-term health, especially during the demanding festive fixture schedule.

Notable players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Amad Diallo are all sidelined with injuries.

In response, Ten Hag is pushing for the club to intensify their search for a new forward.

Potential targets include Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Guirassy has been a revelation this season, scoring 16 goals in the Bundesliga. His contributions have propelled VFB Stuttgart to third on the league table.

Additionally, TEAMtalk has disclosed that Lois Openda of RB Leipzig is a frequent topic of discussion within Ten Hag’s recruitment team at Old Trafford. However, RB Leipzig is reportedly unwilling to consider a move for Openda in the January window.

As United navigates this challenging period, the acquisition of a new striker in January could be crucial for their ambitions this season, particularly with the team’s current injury woes and the need to bolster their attacking options.