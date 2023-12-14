Match report: Manchester United Women 3-1 Leicester City Women



Manchester United have beaten Leicester City 3-1 in the Conti Cup this evening.

It took just two minutes for Lucia Garcia to open the scoring as she found the top corner from inside the area.

With a quarter of an hour gone, despite United’s dominant performance, Leicester had a chance with a free kick but it was caught easily by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Five minutes later Lisa Naalsund doubled United’s lead as the ball somehow trickled over the line as if in slow motion.

Rachel Williams almost made it three moments later but her shot was well saved by the keeper.

Against the run of play Leicester got one back after poor distribution from Tullis-Joyce and with her being off her line, Whelan chipped it over her and into the goal.

The Foxes grew in confidence and almost got a second had it not been for Millie Turner’s clearance off the line.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, Tullis-Joyce pulled off a magnificent save to maintain United’s lead.

The second half started off slowly but when Geyse was brought down in the penalty area a spot-kick was awarded.

Captain Katie Zelem stepped up and made it 3-1 to the hosts.

Ten minutes later, with United keeping the pressure on, United were given a second penalty for a handball but this time Zelem rattled the woodwork and some solid defending from the visitors denied United from smuggling in the rebound.

It was a strong performance from United. They continue their good run and play their last league game of the year on Sunday against Liverpool.

Team: Tullis-Joyce, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone (Malard 72), Zelem, Evans, Naalsund, Garcia (Galton 78), Turner, Geyse (Parris 78), Williams

