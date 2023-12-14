Paul Merson says Manchester United will be “ripped to shreds” by high-flying Liverpool



TV pundit Paul Merson has said that Manchester United will almost certainly be heavily defeated by Liverpool when the two sides meet this weekend.

United are set to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The two sides will head into the game in completely contrasting form. The Red Devils suffered two consecutive losses against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich, with the latter result ensuring United were knocked out of Europe.

Liverpool on the other hand, currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, 10 points clear of Erik ten Hag’s men.

Club legend Peter Schmeichel gave his thoughts on the upcoming fixture and predicted that the Merseyside outfit are all but guaranteed to beat United.

It seems that Paul Merson agrees with Schmeichel.

The ex-Arsenal man told Sportskeeda, “People keep saying this is a big game, but is that really the case? I think this is my easiest call of the weekend – I expect Liverpool to win quite comfortably.”

“Bruno Fernandes is suspended and the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were substituted due to injuries against Bayern Munich, so it doesn’t look good for them.”

“Let me say it like this – I’d be more shocked if Manchester United got a draw at Anfield than if Crystal Palace got a result against Manchester City. That’s how confident I am that Liverpool are winning this, as Erik ten Hag’s side are absolutely all over the place.”

Merson explained that against Bayern, United got a free swing but went out with a whimper.

He explained that the Red Devils were “slaughtered” by the Cherries just a few days prior and even in the games they had won, the team just got over the line.

The 55-year-old added, “I expect Liverpool to rip them to shreds, so I’m going for a 3-0 home win. Alexis Mac Allister is a massive injury doubt, but Jurgen Klopp has a few options to choose from in midfield.”

Merson added that unlike Klopp who has a clearly defined style of play, Ten Hag will just be throwing players onto the pitch in the hope they come up with moments of genius.

