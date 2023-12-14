“Ready for the next step”: Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy rejects new contract amid Man United links



VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has rejected a new contract offer from his club as he continues to be linked with a January move to Manchester United.

It’s clear that United urgently need to find a reliable source of goals in the coming weeks if they are to somehow achieve something meaningful this season.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League before his side’s exit on Tuesday, Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

The young Dane has yet to open his goalscoring account in England’s top flight.

So far this term, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Anthony Martial have not been able to make an impact in front of goal consistently.

Compound this with Jadon Sancho’s long-term absence due to discipline issues and Amad Diallo’s injury and it becomes increasingly apparent that United may have to look towards the January transfer window for a solution.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Guirassy is a target for the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old has undoubtedly been one of Europe’s best strikers this campaign. In 14 appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart, the player has managed a mind-boggling 18 goals and two assists.

It’s understood that Guirassy has a modest release clause worth around €17.5m that can be triggered in January.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Stuttgart attempted to hand their talisman a new deal to protect his value, but the club’s efforts were rebuffed.

“Serhou Guirassy (27) has rejected a new offer of his club.”

“VfB Stuttgart tried to buy his Release clause (€17,5 M) from him.”

“Guirassy is ready for the next step. Interested Clubs: Manchester United, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund.”

That the player has rebuffed Stuttgart’s contract offer should alert United to his availability and possible willingness to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

