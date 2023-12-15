Casemiro remains an “important” player at Old Trafford despite interest from abroad



Despite reports linking the midfielder with a move away from Old Trafford, Casemiro remains an “important” player at Manchester United and is unlikely to depart in January, according to a report by the BBC.

Simon Stone of the BBC believes the Brazilian’s importance has only grown since his injury in November, picked up while on international duty.

“It is almost as if he has become more important by not playing. Given the make up of Ten Hag’s squad, I suspect the best United team has Casemiro in it currently,” the reporter contends.

Links to the Saudi Pro League have consistently surfaced since the beginning of the season, with the PIF targeting ‘big-name’ players to help further promote interest in the league.

As such, a player with the reputation of Casemiro, who appeared to be faltering badly at the heart of United’s midfield, would be an attractive option for a Saudi Arabian team.

The 31-year old has also been linked to clubs in Europe, however.

Casemiro was reported to be interested in a move to Bayern Munich, who helped eliminate United from the Champions League on Tuesday evening. A deal involving Paris Saint-Germain was also mooted, with the Brazilian’s agent thought to be attempting to broker a deal.

Stone indicates there is “no” interest in his transfer from the French champions.

Told no PSG interest in Casemiro. He seems to have become more important to Man Utd the longer he has been out injured. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 15, 2023

Prior to the hamstring injury which ruled the Brazilian out at the end of October, Casemiro’s form had plummeted after a brilliant debut season in English football.

Questions were being asked of the midfielder with the aforementioned links to Saudi Arabia, or elsewhere in Europe, met with a sense of positivity by the fanbase; a chance to recoup some money on a player who could be upgraded in January.

However, United’s persistent struggles in midfield since Casemiro’s injury suggests this idea was fanciful.

What appears far more likely is that the system change Erik ten Hag has implemented this season – which sees his side line up in a 3-1-6 formation when in possession – does not fundamentally work, regardless of who is played at the base of the midfield.

Sofyan Amrabat has demonstrated similar struggles to Casemiro, with the demands on this single midfield pivot being far too high.

A chasm of space is created between the midfield and the forward line, which has been gleefully exploited by opposition managers this season, as demonstrated below.

Tuchel on Manchester United: “Sometimes they do a buildup with only four people to have six up higher in the pitch. It explains to me why they are dangerous and also why sometimes you can catch them on counter attacks and why they are sometimes vulnerable.” [@footballontnt] pic.twitter.com/VMDTLPeyqz — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 12, 2023

Tuchel described in the press conference before Tuesday evening’s match how United set up with only “four people” in defence, to enable “six up higher in the pitch.”

This positional instruction leaves them “vulnerable”, the German manager revealed.

This vulnerability has been present in every match this season, even during the solitary bright spot of the win against Chelsea last week.

This issue is, therefore, structural, as opposed to one of personnel. Ten Hag must make the necessary adaptations to United’s tactical set-up to fix this problem, rather than allowing it to to render every midfielder a seemingly useless clog in a dysfunctional machine.

If the Dutch manager can help Casemiro recapture last season’s form with a new midfield plan, the Brazilian might just be good enough to drag the rest of his teammates with him.

