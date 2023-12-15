Dimitar Berbatov tells Man United stars to apologise after “embarrassing” Champions League exit



Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has called for the club’s current players to issue an apology for the disappointing manner of their Champions League exit.

Following their 1-0 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich on Tuesday, United were not only knocked out of the Champions League but also out of Europe altogether.

Bayern’s goal was scored by Kingsley Coman in the 70th minute of the high-stakes clash at Old Trafford.

FC Copenhagen qualified for the round of 16 in second place with Galatasaray dropping down into the Europe League.

Berbatov, who won two Premier League titles with United spoke to Betfair (via The Mirror) and slammed the Red Devils for not doing enough in the competition.

The Bulgarian said, “You need to be ready for Champions League football and not be last in your group. You will feel that embarrassment, sadness, disappointment and anger at yourself and teammates for finishing last.”

“I don’t think they were not ready for the Champions League, but if you lack qualities during games, then you’ll suffer. It’s embarrassing to finish below Copenhagen and Galatasaray. The team’s performance against Bayern Munich wasn’t good enough.”

“What can you say as a player in that position? You just raise your hands, apologise that you weren’t good enough and go back to the pitch.”

He added, “Football is like this – there is another season, there is another Champions League if you can qualify.”

United have the chance to make things right and get back to winning ways this weekend when they travel to Anfield to take on table leaders Liverpool.

Last season, Ten Hag’s men were thrashed 7-0 in Merseyside.

The 20-time English champions could make a real statement of intent and shush their critics by beating Liverpool at their own ground.

