Ella Toone received a telling off for being late from Sir Alex Ferguson

Ella Toone was recently spotted on television sitting in front of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United’s game against Chelsea.

According to an interview with Kathryn Batte of The Daily Mail, Toone said that they chatted about all things United but when she was late for the second half, she even received a telling off!

Toone said, “I came out late for the second half and he said ‘you’re late Mrs Toone!’ So I got a little telling off for being late.”

She continued: “My phone blew up so I knew that we’d been caught on telly cause usually it pans to Sir Alex.”

Toone was spotted sitting in the directors box just in front of the legendary manager.

She said, “He’s such a nice guy and we had a nice little chat as well.”

Toone was born and raised a United fan and came through the club’s centre of excellence.

She is one of the four original players left at the club who started in that inaugural season.

Her idol growing up was Cristiano Ronaldo and she was speaking to The Daily Mail ahead of the launch of her brand ET7.

Toone said, “I’ve always wanted to have my own brand and academy. My idol was Cristiano Ronaldo and his brand is CR7. I wore every boot that he brought out.”

She continued, “The academy side of things is something that I hold really close to my heart. I really like giving back to the grassroots and where I started and making sure that young girls and boys have opportunities to start their journey.”

“I think the main aim for me is hoping that one day someone who comes to my academy goes on to make it to playing in the WSL or to achieving their dreams.”

It comes after the launch of her YouTube channel last year where she posts videos with United and Lionesses teammates.