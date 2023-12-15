Erik ten Hag says Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford fit for Liverpool game



Erik ten Hag says both Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford will be fit to play against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial won’t make it.

The manager was fielding questions from the media at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, and said “Harry Maguire will not be available but we don’t think it’s long-term.

“Luke Shaw, he trained this morning. So we think he is available for Sunday.

“Marcus Rashford. He will [be back, but] Martial not.”

Asked whether he still feels he has the club’s backing despite his side’s recent poor run of form, Ten Hag said he does.

“I feel that and they tell that,” he replied.

“That’s fine, that’s ok but I’m focusing on the process, making the team better and that’s my concern. That’s what I’m focussing on, the right thing, and that’s the team. There is no concern because I’m here to win and I have to make the team play better.

“Good is not good enough, we are inconsistent and I have to work on how the team will play.”

“I want to win and progress in right direction. We haven’t met the standards, that is the truth.

“The future for United is very good when you see how many good young players in squad with high potential to play at top level.”

Ten Hag was then asked about young striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has still not scored a Premier League goal despite netting five in the Champions League.

“As you’ve said, he’s scored in the highest level in the Champions League with five goals,” the boss replied.

“That’s a huge performance from a young player and you see he has the potential. I’m sure he will get there and score in the Premier League. I see how he works in training.”

With Bruno Fernandes suspended and Harry Maguire and Casemiro injured, Ten Hag was asked if he knew who his captain would be for the match.

“Yes I know,” he said, without revealing the name. Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford have all captained the side in the past.

Last time out, United were humiliated 7-0 at Anfield and they will be hoping for a significantly improved performance on Sunday. The manager said he was not concerned about last season’s mauling.

“No [I’m not worried]. We will put out a team that can challenge and we’ll prepare them in the best way we can. We are confident we can put out a team that can win.

“Last year was a different team, different players. It was a bad experience but it is not similar, we start again on nil. Last year, the first half we played very decent and we got hammered just after half-time, then we collapsed.”