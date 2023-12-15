Erik ten Hag set to come under “greater pressure” if Man United are thrashed by Liverpool



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to come under more intense pressure if his side are badly beaten by Liverpool this weekend.

United are set to travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

Heading into the game, the two clubs are in completely contrasting form.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of two consecutive defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich respectively. The latter result saw Erik ten Hag’s men dumped out of Europe completely.

Liverpool on the other hand, are currently leading the Premier League standings with 37 points. United are 10 points adrift of their bitter rivals.

After the loss vs. Bayern, it was suggested that Ten Hag’s job is back under scrutiny, especially with Sir Jim Ratcliffe closing in on his partial 25% investment into the club.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the INEOS billionaire met with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter to discuss the possibility of taking over as Ten Hag’s replacement.

Another coach who has been tipped to arrive in the Old Trafford dugout is Julen Lopetegui.

According to The Manchester Evening News, should Ten Hag lose against Liverpool, his tenure at United will become even more threatened.

“Erik ten Hag is expected to come under greater pressure at Manchester United if they lose badly to Liverpool on Sunday. Well-placed sources say Ten Hag’s position will be viewed as weaker if they suffer a third successive defeat at Anfield.”

“Barring another annihilation by their greatest rivals, Ten Hag is still expected to remain in charge for the fixture away to West Ham United on December 23.”

“Sources indicate United football director John Murtough has no intention of seeking Ten Hag’s dismissal while interim chief executive Patrick Stewart is not empowered to make such a major decision.”

It’s understood that at the moment, only United co-chairman Joel Glazer has the authority to sack Ten Hag before Ratcliffe officially comes in.

