Fabrizio Romano confirms Donny van de Beek moving to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Donny van de Beek’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt is “Here we go”.

He reports that the Bundesliga team will pay United a loan fee and a buy option is included which could cost them about £13 million.

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place. 🇳🇱 Exclusive details: loan until June — buy option included for €15m potential package, add ons included. It’s NOT mandatory. Eintracht will also pay #MUFC a loan fee. pic.twitter.com/xniA1NMFRK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2023

However, the buy option is not mandatory, and there’s every chance Donny returns to United in June, which is when this loan ends.

The move is expected to be finalised on January 1, when the transfer window opens for the winter.

This draws a close to one of the biggest “What if” transfers in post-Sir Alex United history.

Van de Beek came to United as a Ballon d’Or contender after being the star man of Erik ten Hag’s Ajax side which thrilled the viewers en route to a Champions League semifinal.

However, he never truly kicked on at United, with a goal on his debut arguably as good as it got for the Dutchman.

The hopes of a renaissance were risen when Ten Hag came to Old Trafford.

Fans had hoped reuniting with the manager under whom he played the best football of his career would have Donny flourishing.

The reality turned out to be vastly different.

He never got going in the Premier League and when he was given the odd start, he failed to make his mark, always looking outmatched on the pitch.

Injuries then took their toll on the midfielder and the player who was once making the top-10 rankings of Ballon d’Or is now moving to Frankfurt.

It begins a potentially busy January for United, where multiple players could go out of the exit door.

The Peoples Person earlier reported that United have earmarked five players they would be open to selling in January, of which Donny was one.

One down, four to go? It shouldn’t be that simple but one thing is for certain, the winds of change are finally coming at Old Trafford.

