Fenerbahce want Anthony Martial in January, West Ham also in the race



Scoring goals has been a recurring problem for Manchester United since Erik ten Hag stepped into the hot seat at Old Trafford last year.

In his first season, the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but were the joint second-lowest scorers among the top nine teams in the English top flight.

Despite spending big money on Rasmus Hojlund, the situation has got even worse with the 20-time league champions scoring the lowest goals among the top 14 teams in the country.

Martial to be sold

The Dane remains a raw talent and he needs support, which has not been forthcoming with Anthony Martial continuing to let yet another United manager down.

He is the second-longest serving player currently at the club but keeps shirking basic responsibilities on the pitch and due to the lack of options at the Dutchman’s disposal, the Frenchman keeps getting minutes.

The club have finally realised the folly of their ways and have decided not to offer a contract extension to the former Monaco starlet who will be allowed to leave on a free next summer.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in a move once he becomes a free agent. However, it would be best for United if they can recoup a fee for a player they paid €60 million for back in 2015.

Ten Hag is even open to offloading him in January and Fanatik have reported that Fenerbahce are contemplating a winter deal for the United No 9.

The Turkish outfit are currently leading the Super Lig and are targeting the Frenchman in a bid to maintain their winning momentum.

Fenerbahce want Martial

“It was claimed that Fenerbahçe, which continues its transfer efforts while continuing its championship race, is interested in Manchester United’s star Anthony Martial.

“It is expected that Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag will part ways with the striker, whom he does not consider in the squad, at halftime. This is among the information received that Fenerbahçe will contact the player’s manager in a short time.”

Inter’s interest is already known while Saudi clubs are also in the race but the report mentions a surprise suitor in their piece — West Ham United managed by former Reds boss David Moyes.

“By the way, Fenerbahçe is not the only suitor of the 28-year-old football player. It was learned that apart from the yellow-dark blue team, Premier League team West Ham United, Serie A club Inter and 2 more Saudi clubs also want the star player.”