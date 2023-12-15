Hayley Ladd signs a contract extension with Manchester United Women

Manchester United star Hayley Ladd has signed a contract extension with the club until 2025.

The Welsh midfielder, who joined the club in July 2019, has made 94 appearances for the club and scored 11 goals.

Speaking to club media, Ladd said: “I’m delighted to extend my time at this great football club and look forward to many more successful seasons here, in front of our wonderful fans.”

🤝 @HayleyLadd's new deal = perfect pre-match news ❤️ Hear from our midfield maestro on her new deal and facing Leicester in the #ContiCup 💬#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) December 14, 2023

She was a key part of United’s 4-0 demolition of Spurs last weekend, making a great run into the box to set up Melvine Malard’s goal and scoring one herself.

Ladd has also captained the side on several occasions, including the opening two Conti Cup games this season.

Manager, Marc Skinner said: “Hayley is a key leader in our squad and continues to drive us on and off the field. She represents everything a Manchester United player should be, and we’re delighted to see her extend her contract with us.”

Reflecting on her memories at the club, Ladd highlighted last year’s derby win as one of her favourite matches in which she participated.

She praised the staff and players that she’s worked with at United over the years.

“When I think of being a United player, I think of the group that we’ve got and that we’ve had over the years, everyone working hard for each other and being competitive and passionate about what they’re doing.”

Ladd also commented on the fans, who travel around the country singing and chanting for the team.

“Credit to our fans, they’re amazing, we can hear them from minute one!”

United play their final game of 2023 on Sunday as they host Liverpool in the league.