Jurgen Klopp fearful of Manchester United turning it around against Liverpool



Not many Manchester United fans are optimistic of their team getting a positive result, or even a point, from their game at Anfield.

Ironically, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might be the most optimistic of United’s chances for the game.

Klopp was talking to reporters in his pre-match press conference for the game and admitted he was wary of a wounded United.

The Liverpool manager said that he doesn’t “like it when headlines around Manchester United aren’t good before we play them” because of the chip on the shoulder it creates.

He said United always aim to turn things and put them right in that scenario, inevitably resulting in a negative result for his side.

Klopp even went as far as to say that United become stronger the more people say bad things about them.

Here’s what he said in full:

“I never like it when the headlines about Manchester United aren’t good before we play them, because then that’s the game where they can put things right. I don’t like that at all.

“The more people say bad things about them, the stronger they become.”

While that might be a way for Klopp to keep his team switched on for a fixture whose result many are expecting to be a foregone conclusion, his statement has precedent.

Last season, United welcomed Liverpool to Old Trafford near the beginning of the season after heavy defeats to Brighton and Bournemouth.

Widely expected to take a battering from visiting Liverpool, United instead turned it around, playing with passion and vigour, completely outplaying Klopp’s men on the day.

It was the game Erik ten Hag’s tenure at United took a turn for the better and served to bring the squad together as then qualified for Europe and won the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool, on the other hand, missed out on a top-four position as the two clubs went in opposite directions.

However, while the narrative around United is similar to what it was then, the situation isn’t.

That United was in the starting stages of finding its identity under the new manager while the current version seems to be losing itself.

Still, it’s a true cliche that “Form book goes out of the window in a derby match” and Klopp is trying his best to keep his players on their toes.

