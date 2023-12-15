Kentucky Fried Chicken are the latest to mock Manchester United’s current plight

Fast food company, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), has become the latest to mock Manchester United’s current difficulties.

United are one of the most successful and biggest teams in football history, so it is normal fans of other teams will delight in their failure.

This season they have had a lot of comedic material as the club have lost 50% of their matches and crashed out of the league cup and Champions League before Santa has even come down the chimney.

The Daily Star state that, “if you’d told a Manchester United fan KFC’s (yes, Kentucky Fried Chicken) social media team would be mocking them come December at the start of the 2023/24 season, they might not have believed you”.

United followers would probably contest that there has been very little believable about this season after suffering humiliating home defeats to Brighton, Crystal Palace and just last weekend at the hands of Bournemouth.

The American fast food giant saw their moment to strike when the Red Devils were easily dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich. You guessed it, another home defeat.

KFC used a comment from a United fan on X (formerly Twitter), from back in September, when things looked a tad more promising for the Red Devils. The poster claimed that “Ten Hag is cooking something” to imply the team was playing well when they beat Palace 3-0 in the League Cup.

It was an unusual game this season where Manchester United managed the rare combination of playing well and winning comfortably.

KFC found this tweet though and immediately after the game on Tuesday night, posted, “The cooking” attaching the photo below their caption of ‘SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket’, a product sold in supermarkets in the United Kingdom.

The wind-up probably delighted a host of rival fans and possibly even those United fans who can see the lighter side of their struggles this year.

Sadly, this isn’t even the first time the Red Devils have had problems with chicken this term. The club faced an embarrassing and frankly ridiculous situation where they may have served raw chicken at a function and given some guests food poisoning.

KFC were not the only fast food chain to see a marketing opportunity at the Old Trafford side’s expense. Domino’s pizza also tweeted “just tried to deliver to Man Utd but they’ve gone out.”

Luckily, for United fans, as Christmas Day approaches, they can give the chicken rest and stick to the turkey this time of year.