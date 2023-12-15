Manchester United go head-to-head with Liverpool to secure services of exciting winger Assane Diao

Manchester United and Liverpool seem to be ready to lock horns once again over the signing of talented 18 year old, Assane Diao.

According to www.fichajes.net, the two great rivals, Aston Villa and Brentford have all registered an interest in the player.

The Peoples Person first relayed news from the same source back of United’s interest in October when the outlet claimed, “Manchester United have set their sights on Assane Diao due to his versatility, as he can play as a winger on both the right and left wing”.

Since then the young Spanish under-21 international has gone from strength to strength and United’s wing play has, well, gone in the opposite direction.

Fichajes now takes the story further by stating “Liverpool and Manchester United are leading the race for the prodigious emerging talent”.

The youngster has scored two goals and one assist in 13 appearances for the Andalusian club. The website goes on to say that “the fast and skilful young winger has impressed not only in the Spanish league, but also in the Spain Under-21 team following his outstanding performance at the European Under-19 Championship last summer”.

The player, who was born in Senegal, is seen as a “rising star” in the league with his speed and decision making impressing scouts from both United and the Anfield side.

However, despite the “rapid rise” of the player, it is highly unlikely a deal could happen until at least the summer.

The outlet asserts that Betis “face no pressure to sell” and the 18 year old recently signed a new contract that lasts until 2027.

However, the door is left slightly ajar as the website claims, “however, his progress will be closely monitored, and the possibility of a move to England is not ruled out”.´

With Jadon Sancho still exiled, Antony’s never-ending on and off the field problems and Marcus Rashford’s nightmare of a season continuing, Alejandro Garnacho has been the only bright spot for United on the wings this season to date.

Whilst a January move seems unlikely, it is something to look out for if the young Spanish international continues to progress as rapidly as he has been in the not so distant future.