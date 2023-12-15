Manchester United plotting summer raid on AC Milan for Fikayo Tomori



Manchester United conceded the second-most goals in this season’s Champions League group stages on their way to crashing out of Europe.

Such has been the Red Devils’ problems at the back that they have conceded four or more goals nine times this campaign, four of them coming at Old Trafford.

The defence has been majorly impacted by injury with the entire first-choice back four sidelined for varying durations during the current season.

United need a long-term solution at the back

Lisandro Martinez has been injured for a long time while Raphael Varane looks like he could be leaving the club. Jonny Evans remains a short-term option while the club are yet to offer Victor Lindelof a new deal.

Only Harry Maguire, who was close to leaving in the summer, is showing some sort of form (he is also injured) and this makes it clear that the 20-time English league champions require a long-term solution at the back.

Links have emerged with the likes of Marc Guehi, Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Jean-Clair Todibo and Milan Web have now added Fikayo Tomori’s name to the list.

The Englishman has enjoyed a fantastic time in Milan after swapping Chelsea for the Serie A giants in 2021, helping Stefano Pioli’s team to a Scudetto in his first season and following it up by taking the club to the Champions League semifinals in the next.

His performances have also seen him break into Gareth Southgate’s England team but to become a regular, a move to the Premier League would be far more beneficial.

This season, the 25-year-old has already scored twice and helped keep seven clean sheets and United are said to be eyeing him ahead of next summer.

Tomori could be the perfect fit

“If you think about Milan’s defence, we talk much more about the new arrivals that could be there, certainly not about unforeseen departures. Yet, Tomori could be sacrificed if the big foreign clubs were to get serious about snatching him from Milan.

“The Englishman has a high valuation, of at least 40 million euros but, due to the investments that have been made in recent years in the Premier League, isn’t that crazy.

“Manchester United have their eyes on the centre-back and could make their moves in the near future. Certainly not in January, given that the Milanese have no intention of selling their big names in the middle of the season.”

Tomori’s price tag and his potential make him an exciting player to be linked with. His English background will also find favour with INEOS’s vision and a possible move is not beyond the realms of possibility.