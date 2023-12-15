Manchester United’s new teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo has a famous big brother

Football fans based in the United Kingdom are discovering that new Manchester United teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, is not the only famous name in his family.

The Daily Star reports that supporters “are only now putting two and two together, with the United ace’s older brother being former Love Island star Jordan Mainoo-Hames – who appeared in season five of the UK reality show”.

Mainoo burst onto the scene this season with an impressive display in preseason, especially against Arsenal.

Unluckily, when given the chance to start against Real Madrid in America, they player picked up an unfortunate injury that kept him out of action for months.

The 2022 Youth Cup winner hasn’t let this stop him and put in an amazing performance in his first ever Premier League start at Goodison Park at the end of November.

His performance was met with copious amounts of praise across the punditry board. Rio Ferdinand labelled it “crazy” and Ian Wright claimed he just thought “wow” while taking in the display.

The Peoples Person has relayed recently that the 18 year old may even be set to double his wages and England manager, Gareth Southgate, is in a hurry to tie the youngster down to represent England’s senior team in the future.

However, while Kobbie was still a kid, his brother was appearing on TV screens across the country.

The outlet states, “Mainoo-Hames, 28, entered the Mallorca villa in week three of the show and quickly got into a relationship with fellow contestant Anna Vakili before the pair separated when Jordan started eyeing up another islander, India Reynolds, seeing him swiftly booted off the show via a public vote”.

The footballer’s brother has gone on to have a career in the fashion and modelling world.

The newspaper also claims that “many people made the connection between the brothers after finding an old tweet saying ‘Proud big bro moment for real’ when Mainoo made his U18 United debut at just 15, which resurfaced following his first-team involvement”.

Proud Big Bro Moment Fr ⚽️❤️ https://t.co/G9tgINw6ea — Jordan Mainoo-Hames (@jxrdanhames) February 13, 2021

The Stockport midfielder will be hoping for more chances to shine this season, having played four times since his recovery for the Old Trafford club. The Red Devils have some tricky waters to navigate in terms of fixtures and finding out their own identity and playing style as they aim to climb back up the table into the top four spots.