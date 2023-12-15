RB Leipzig emerge as surprise suitors for exiled Man United star Jadon Sancho



Following their embarrassing exit from Europe in midweek, Manchester United have now lost as many games as they have won this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure and his job is still secure mainly due to the uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation.

INEOS are likely to come in and carry out an internal audit before deciding on the managerial situation but British media is already awash with rumours regarding a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

Sancho exit being worked upon

Injuries and poor form have not helped the Dutchman in his second season in charge of the club while his recruitment has been spotty to say the least.

The club has shown fallibility at both ends of the pitch, conceding the joint-second most goals in the Champions League group stages and scoring the least amount of goals among the top 14 sides in the English top flight.

It is clear to see that Ten Hag requires help in January but incomings will only be possible if they can be balanced by outgoings.

The former Ajax coach is desperate to move on Jadon Sancho after his public statement accusing the manager of scapegoating him and providing preferential treatment to others.

The English winger remains banished and has been linked with moves to Juventus and former club Borussia Dortmund, who had at one point even thrown in an exchange offer with Donyell Malen to sweeten the deal.

But as The Peoples Person recently revealed, the Bundesliga side are no longer interested but The Sun have now claimed that fellow German side RB Leipzig are interested.

United do not want to strengthen a direct rival

The main worry for Marco Rose’s side is Sancho’s wage demands which is far more than they can afford.

United are also desperate not to send the exiled star to a team from the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move.

“Dortmund were interested but there is a concern that Sancho won’t be fit enough to hit the ground running, which is putting them off.

“And his wages are putting off others as well, including RB Leipzig. It’s still possible a club in Spain or Italy might come in for him, but as things stand there are no offers on the table.

“A red line for the club is that Sancho can’t go out on loan to a Premier League rival. They don’t want to hand over a top player to another team in the League.

The possibility of the player remaining at Old Trafford and continuing to train with the reserves is a very real possibility at this moment and that is something all parties want to avoid.