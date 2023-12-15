Sergio Reguilon could end Man United loan and head to Borussia Dortmund in January



Manchester United’s defence has let manager Erik ten Hag down terribly this season, conceding the joint-second most goals in the group stages of the Champions League en route to a humiliating exit from Europe.

To add insult to injury, the Red Devils have conceded three or more goals on nine occasions this campaign, with four of them coming at Old Trafford.

Injuries have not helped matters, especially in the full-back position with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffering long-term injuries, forcing the club to bring in Sergio Reguilon on loan during the summer transfer window.

Reguilon’s loan spell so far

The Spaniard has been quite injury-prone himself, but has shown spirit when selected, especially while going on the attack but he remains suspect defensively.

The Tottenham Hotspur man has made 10 appearances so far this season but the United manager recently revealed that the former Real Madrid man’s loan contract has a break clause which can be activated in January.

“We have to make a final decision on Reguilon. But also there are Spurs who are involved in that conversation as well,” he was quoted as saying.

Even though he has not done anything too special during his time at the club, Reguilon’s services might be required going forward, especially considering Malacia’s uncertain future.

But a report from Sky Germany (via Fussball Transfers) has indicated that Borussia Dortmund are interested in acquiring the Spain international in January after Spurs recall him from his loan spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

Dortmund want Spanish full-back in January

Reguilon is desperate to nail down a starting berth since his move from La Liga and the Bundesliga giants are searching for cover in that position as confirmed by Edin Terzic himself.

“The 26-year-old Spaniard has a contractual commitment to be able to end the loan early. Given the low playing percentage under Erik ten Hag, this should actually be an option.

“BVB is considering the 24-year-old left-back from Real Madrid. Reguilón’s personality is much more specific, as he has been searching in vain for a consistent starting place since his €30 million move from Real to Spurs in 2020.”

Diogo Dalot has deputised in that specific role multiple times this season and could be forced to don that hat with more regularity in the second half of the season if the Spaniard ends up leaving.