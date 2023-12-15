Veteran goalkeeper Joe Lewis training with Manchester United as he searches for new club



Veteran goalkeeper Joe Lewis is training with Manchester United’s Academy to keep fit as he searches for a new club willing to take him on.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Lewis left Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the summer and is yet to commit his services to a new outfit.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a seven-year spell at Aberdeen but last season, he lost his place in the team to Kelle Roos. Lewis had one year remaining on his contract before exiting Pittodrie Stadium.

He made more than 250 appearances for Aberdeen before his departure.

Before making the move to Aberdeen, Lewis also played for Norwich City, Peterborough United, Cardiff, Stockport County, Morecambe, Blackpool and Fulham.

MEN reveals that Lewis spoke to a United coach before the decision was taken to have him join the Academy training sessions.

The shot-stopper is a Manchester local, hence his connection with the Red Devils.

Lewis previously said, “I have a year left but spoke to the club because I didn’t want to just drag it out for the sake of having another year. I feel it has come to a natural end.”

“I have so many good memories on and off the field.”

MEN adds that there is no chance Lewis is signed by United to become part of Erik ten Hag’s senior squad.

During the summer, Jonny Evans was also training at Carrington while looking for a new team. The defender apparently impressed in training.

He was part of United’s pre-season tour travelling party before he was handed a one-year deal.

At the moment, United have Andre Onana as their first-choice goalkeeper, with Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton acting as backups to the Cameroon international.

