Academy Match report: Everton u18s 0-2 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s were in action on Saturday morning away to Everton.

United took an early lead when Ashton Missin broke from deep to run at the Everton backline before spreading the ball left to James Scanlon, who ran into the box and curled out of reach of the keeper, George Pickford, who despite the coincidence is not related to Everton’s first team keeper Jordan Pickford.

James Scanlon’s early goal as United u18s continue their perfect season. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/3SCJaaNk5B — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) December 16, 2023

Scanlon then had two more chances to extend his tally in quick succession but couldn’t keep his shots on target.

In the 16th minute, United played their corner short to Missin to deliver into the box which was blocked by an outstretched arm to award United a penatly.

The in-form Gabriele Biancheri stepped up and slotted down the middle to double the lead.

Scanlon proved to be a menace for the Everton defenders and came close to scoring again with a well taken free kick towards the bottom right corner that was just tipped round the post by Pickford.

The match went into the break 0-2 with United in complete control of the match as Everton struggled to provide any sort of threat.

Adam Lawrence took the opportunity to spread the playing time and introduced Habeeb Ogunneye and Malachi Sharpe upon the restart.

Substitutes Sharpe and Ethan Williams came close just after the hour mark when a flurry of chances came with Everton’s defenders scrambling but neither could find the back of the net.

The fizz went out of the match though and the second half became a rather dull affair as United cruised to an easy victory.

The u18s are next up on Tuesday night in the illustrious FA Youth Cup, which should prove to be an enjoyable watch for supporters who get the rare chance of seeing United’s next generation at Old Trafford.

United: Myles, Devaney, Munro, Kingdon, Amass (Ogunneye 46), McAllister, Baumann, Missin (Williams 62), J. Fletcher (Sharpe 46), Scanlon (Jackson 87), Biancheri

Unused subs: Harrison