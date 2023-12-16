Academy Match Report: Manchester United u21s 3-2 Newcastle United u21s



Manchester United u21s took to the pitch on Saturday for the first time in six weeks as they hosted Newcastle United at Carrington.

The match got off at an incredible pace with Joe Hugill darting 50 yards down the left wing before centreing to Shola Shoretire, whose poor first touch fortunately fell right into the path of James Nolan to smash low into the net in the first minute.

From the proceeding kick off, Newcastle produced an immediate reply with James Huntley winning the header at the back post to draw it level.

Into the 16th minute, Mateo Mejia linked up with Hugill down the right wing and was taken down when driving into the box to win a penalty for United.

The clinical Hugill stepped up and made no mistake putting it into the bottom left corner.

Hugill was the danger man again shortly after when he latched onto Sonny Aljofree’s ball over the top and showed his strength before laying off to Mejia, who was denied by a fantastic save and then was tripped up while going for the rebound but it wasn’t enough to convince the referee.

Just before the half ended, Shoretire drove through the middle before being taken down to earn a free kick in a dangerous area. Free kick specialist Sam Mather came within inches of extending United’s lead as his effort struck the crossbar.

Early in the second half, Newcastle came out flying and a cross from the left side evaded everyone in the box until Dylan Stephenson hit on the half volley at the back post past Tom Wooster.

It wasn’t level for long though, Mejia ran down the right wing and into the box before cutting back to Shoretire to side foot in from eight yards.

Newcastle’s Stephenson crept in behind Aljofree late on looking for an equaliser but Wooster came up with a big save to clinch the three points for Travis Binnion’s side.

Despite the win, Binnion wasn’t left impressed with the amount of chances allowed to the opposition but did say “it wasn’t a great game of football. But, we have come out on the wrong end of too many games this season, that we’ve dominated and took nothing from, so I think it is important that they understand how to win games of football.”

United: Wooster (Plumley 90+5), Nolan, Bennett, Aljofree, Murray, Huddlestone, Oyedele, Mejia (Musa 72), Shoretire, Mather (Wheatley 87), Hugill

Unused subs: Fitzgerald