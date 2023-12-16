Casemiro accepts now may be the right time to leave Manchester United

Casemiro has reportedly accepted that now is the right time to leave Manchester United and the Old Trafford club will not stand in his way.

This is according to 90 min, who claim that “Casemiro is ready to leave Manchester United in January after accepting his future lies away from Old Trafford”.

Despite initial fantastic performances that led to manager Erik ten Hag describing the Brazilian as “magnificent” and the player being widely regarded as one of United’s players of the season, it has all turned sour quite rapidly this campaign.

The Real Madrid legend made a very sluggish start to the season and has been out of action since October, missing 13 games to date this season.

However, even though the midfielder is appearing to be declining significantly, there is still interest in acquiring his services.

The Peoples Person has relayed information that Paris Saint-Germain may be interested in buying the player but 90 min state that Financial Fair Play restrictions make a move for the player overly complicated.

There have also been reports that the player has a strong desire to play for Bayern Munich. However, in the meandering road of transfer stories there was a report relayed here yesterday that concluded the Brazilian was still viewed as a major player at United.

Nonetheless, 90 min disagree. They believe that Saudi Arabian clubs are very interested in signing up the multiple Champions League winner. The outlet asserts, “United appreciate the opportunity to recoup most, if not all, of the money they paid for Casemiro may not come around again, and there’s a growing sense that the club’s hierarchy would sanction a transfer in January if an interested party were to bid”.

Saudi interest has also been documented by other reports here over the last few weeks.

Transfers usually take two to tango and the site confirms that “sources have confirmed to 90min that Casemiro also accepts now may be the right time to leave United, with interest from the Saudi Pro League remaining high”.

However, there is a caveat to this or any deal.

Until INEOS’ 25% takeover is complete, it is largely impossible for the club to sanction any sort of major transfer, in regards to incomings or outgoings.

The club is once again treading water while rivals will be looking to make their moves and in the context of the cut-throat competition of the Premier League, standing still is never the best of ideas.