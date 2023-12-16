Cody Gakpo says Liverpool’s desire to dominate Man United inspired last season’s 7-0 drubbing



Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has admitted that their desire to assert dominance over Manchester United was the primary motivator behind last season’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield.

United suffered their heaviest-ever defeat last term in the two clubs’ 211-game history.

Erik ten Hag’s men completely collapsed in the second half, in which Liverpool managed to put six goals past them in 45 minutes of football.

The two sides are set to meet at the same venue on Sunday. The Merseyside outfit are heading into the game top of the table and 10 points above United.

Ahead of the clash, Gakpo reflected back on United’s visit to Merseyside last term.

The Dutchman said, “It was a great game that one. We knew we had to win and after a good first half from both teams the second half we really dominated and scored a lot of goals.”

“I scored just before half-time and I think just two minutes after half-time Darwin (Nunez) scored the second one and two minutes after I scored the third. It was good for us to score that quick after half-time and kill the game. It was amazing.”

“At one point you are not really looking at the score, you just want to dominate and show your best and I think everyone had a really great game that day. Hopefully we can repeat it.”

Gakpo however warned that United cannot be underestimated as they still possess the danger and quality to cause a massive upset.

The 24-year-old explained that the onus is on Liverpool to play their football and comfortably win the game on home ground.

We know we score every game so hopefully we can keep that and score some goals,” said Gakpo. “We are looking forward to the game but we are not thinking ‘We have to score seven again’. We just go into the game focused and really wanting to win.”

The match will kick off at 16:30 BST.

