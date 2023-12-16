Dominic Solanke backed as surprise signing for Manchester United by Owen Hargreaves

Dominic Solanke has been tipped to join Manchester United by former player turned pundit, Owen Hargreaves.

As Man United gear up for a crucial showdown with arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday, one of their former players has linked them to a striker who failed to make the grade at Anfield.

Between 2017-2019 the Englishman only found the back of the net once in 27 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Nonetheless, he has found life at Bournemouth much more to his liking and has scored 65 goals for the Cherries, in which is now his sixth season at the club. (All statistics via transfermarkt.com)

In fact, the 26 year old even opened the scoring at Old Trafford last week in a humbling defeat for the Red Devils by Bournemouth. And after having scored eight goals this season, Hargreaves says in The Metro that he thinks Solanke may be the man to help United with their well-documented goal scoring woes.

“I would take him at Manchester United, all day. At Chelsea, he was the prized academy player”.

The Champions League winning midfielder argued that Solanke faced too strong competition at too young an age to make it at Anfield.

“He went to Liverpool with that brilliant front three. That generational front three. He was never going to break into that. But I think he would have learnt and been mentored from Firmino, Mane and Salah. We saw it with Wilf (Zaha) when he went to Manchester United. He wasn’t ready. He was too young”.

The former England international believes that despite not making it at Chelsea and Liverpool, the player has since matured and could now cut it at a top level club like the Old Trafford outfit.

“I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it’s Man United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain”.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will certainly not want to lose the striker any time soon. Speaking after his side’s impressive win last week he claimed, “I think he is really complete. He helps us without the ball and on the ball. He is good technically, to play with his feet. He uses his body well. If they leave him space at the back, he can also exploit it”.

What is clear is United need help up front. Expensive summer recruit, Rasmus Hojlund, has failed to score a goal in the Premier League this season and he has hardly been helped by other attackers. Teenager Alejandro Garnacho is leading the way with three strikes to his name.

This has resulted in Scott McTominay carrying the weight of the goal scoring and this has seen the Red Devils score a paltry 18 goals in 16 games. Luton Town have scored one less.

The club have been linked to strikers such as Serhou Guirassy and Mehdi Taremi in the January transfer window but perhaps the club would be better off going down the road of buying Premier League proven experience.

As United fans have discovered in the post-Sir Alex era, success in the transfer market is an art form that very few are truly familiar with.