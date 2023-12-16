Erik ten Hag has looked at Shola Shoretire during training



Manchester United have lost as many games as they have won this season and have exited Europe altogether, all before Christmas which goes on to highlight what a difficult campaign it has been for Erik ten Hag.

Despite a successful debut season, the Dutchman is already in danger of losing his job with new incoming minority shareholder speaking with potential replacements like Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter.

To make matters worse, his United team are set for a trip to face Liverpool On Sunday to follow up their spineless defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

ETH watching Shola

Fans are already worried about a repeat of last season’s horror show, especially with reports indicating the Red Devils could be without several high-profile stars for the Anfield clash.

One area where the manager is extremely short-staffed is in attacking midfield with skipper Bruno Fernandes missing out due to suspension and Mason Mount because of injury.

Scott McTominay can play there but as per All Nigeria Soccer, the Dutch boss checked out young Shola Shoretire during training before Sunday’s game.

“Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag ran the rule over Flying Eagles-eligible attacking midfielder Shola Shoretire ahead of his side’s blockbuster Premier League meeting with Liverpool at Anfield, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

“With a bloated injury list to contend with, Ten Hag monitored Shoretire at close quarters during Friday’s training session at Carrington Training Ground with a view to his inclusion in the matchday squad against Liverpool.”

The academy graduate has been one of the standout performers of the reserve team this season, scoring seven times and assisting four more goals in 11 appearances.

Shola needs senior football

The 19-year-old has five senior appearances for the first team, having broken through under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he has outgrown reserve football.

Last season, Shoretire earned a loan move to Bolton Wanderers and it was his first-ever senior experience and was a mixed bag. Injuries meant he missed out on a chance to go out on loan in the summer.

The England U19 international is versatile and can play in midfield and has made it to the matchday squad under Ten Hag for Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Europa League matches.

If not Liverpool, a chance certainly beckons soon, either at his parent club or via the loan route in January. He deserves it.

