Erik ten Hag says he has not spoken to INEOS at all regarding Manchester United



Erik ten Hag says sometimes players need a “kick up the a–“.

The Manchester United manager was asked at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Liverpool whether he felt Marcus Rashford needed an arm around the shoulder or a kick up the backside.

“I think for almost any player it’s an arm around the shoulder, sometimes a kick in the a–,” Ten Hag replied.

The boss also replied “no” when asked if he had spoken to INEOS, the company set to take over control of football operations at the club.

The reporter then asked him if it would be important to him to do so.

“I can’t say anything about it. There are others at the club that are dealing with the strategic review,” he said.

“So I’m just waiting. I’m focusing on my job, that is performing with the team, developing the team.”

The next question was about what gives Ten Hag the belief that his United side can win tomorrow.

“I always have,” he smiled. “When I go to any game I have the strong belief I am going to win.

“I will prepare the team in that way. Why? It’s based on our rules and principles in the game, on our game plan and a strong belief in our players.”

“I see the quality on the training pitch, but the only moment you have to prove it is in the game.

“We have high highs and low lows. We have to get more consistent.”

Asked what he has learned from the defeats his side have suffered, he said:

“We did. So from last week the game we were very disciplined, the way we defended against Bayern Munich. Sometimes very high, sometimes very low. But we were really there as a team.

“Now we have to make the next step. So from those moments where we controlled the game, in and out of possession, we have to take benefit when we get the ball. On the counters, the high turnovers, we have to transfer that into opportunities and chances and of course, in the end, into goals.”

Tomorrow’s match at Anfield kicks off at 4.30pm GMT.