Fabrizio Romano gives major update on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into Man United



Fabrizio Romano has relayed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into Manchester United is still on track to be officially announced soon and the deal is not in any danger of falling through.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding when Ratcliffe’s deal with the Glazers will be made public.

An announcement has been delayed multiple times due to legal issues that keep pushing the date back.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that there is a strong chance a statement by the Glazers and Ratcliffe could be released in January rather than before the year ends.

According to Romano, the deal remains on track and it’s only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.

“We are all hearing 1000 reports a day regarding the announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to take over 25% of Manchester United as it is a situation that is always changing because it’s a big deal and lawyers are on it.”

“I don’t know the day when it will happen but for sure the situation remains the same: it is only a matter of time, it’s not in danger and it will happen soon. The timing will be important for Man United regarding the business they do in January.”

The Italian journalist also gave an update on Ratcliffe’s plans as soon as the INEOS billionaire assumes full control of United’s sporting operations.

As per Romano, the British businessman is currently concerned with appointing the right people in key backroom roles.

Only after that is successfully done will a conversation be held about Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is under pressure once again after the Red Devils were dumped out of Europe in a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich.

It’s understood that should United be badly beaten by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, his job will be more scrutinised.

