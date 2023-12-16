Goncalo Inacio: Arsenal emerge as “main candidates” to sign Man United defensive target



Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Sporting Lisbon star and reported Manchester United target Goncalo Inacio.

United are understood to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows. This season, Erik ten Hag has had to deal with multiple members of his backline being sidelined with injuries.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have all been sidelined at different points of the campaign.

Some of the players the Red Devils have been linked to include OGC-Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and of course Inacio, just to mention a few names.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United are likely to face stiff competition in their pursuit of Inacio.

Tottenham were said to be an interested party in the Portugal international.

According to A Bola (via Football 365), Arsenal are now in pole position, ahead of United in the race to land Inacio.

It’s believed that Inacio “could leave Sporting Lisbon in January” with Mikel Arteta’s side “preparing an attack” for the centre-back.

The report states that Inacio’s release clause is “within reach” of Arsenal who are “tightening their grip” on the United target.

“Sporting Lisbon ‘will be unable to do anything to avoid a premature departure if the interested club meets the release clause’ and Arsenal are described as the ‘main candidate’ in the race to sign him as they are ‘in a position to reach the values’ to activate the player’s release clause.”

The Liga Portugal giants have already identified a replacement should Inacio leave in January.

Famalicao defender Otavio is on Lisbon’s radar.

