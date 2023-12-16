Graeme Souness says Bruno Fernandes only Man United star good enough to play for Liverpool



TV pundit Graeme Souness has suggested that Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player who could get into the current Liverpool team.

United are set to travel to Anfield to take on bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandes will not be available for selection as he is suspended. The United skipper picked up his fifth booking of the season during the 3-0 loss against Bournemouth.

Writing for The Daily Mail, Souness expressed confidence that Liverpool will comfortably beat the Red Devils.

The former Liverpool star explained that Jurgen Klopp’s men are significantly better and possess more quality than United.

He pointed out, “Tell me, who would Liverpool take from Man United? Bruno Fernandes, perhaps. I think he would be a star in Liverpool’s team, because he has all the qualities you need to be a top player. Right now, however, there is something missing from his game.”

“That is why, from the 22 who line up at kick-off, I’d say the best 11 players will all be in the red of the home team. That was the reason for my confidence in March when, before the game and live on Sky, one or two maybe smiled when I said Liverpool would win by two or three goals.”

“In the end, I was wrong – it was seven! And according to Gary Neville afterwards, Liverpool didn’t play well. As a pundit, I enjoyed that day very much. It was one of those games where you came away thinking, ‘Wow, I was there’. It was such a special day and confirmed what I thought at the time – and still believe now – about the respective quality of the two squads.”

Souness noted that during his playing days, Liverpool never had it easy against United who always put up a fight irrespective of whatever difficulties they had going on.

He slammed United’s current stars for folding when under pressure and even accused them of throwing in the towel during the 7-0 drubbing at Anfield last term.

The 70-year-old wrote that if he were a United fan he would be worried as the players have it within them to give up when things are not going their way.

Souness opened up on Rasmus Hojlund and strongly hinted that the young goalscorer is not rated by one of his teammates – Christian Eriksen.

“This brings me onto Rasmus Hojlund. He cost £72million in the summer and still hasn’t scored in the league. I go back to when his fellow Dane, Christian Eriksen, was asked about him and all he said was that he’s quick and very aggressive. ”

“I thought that was a tell-tale sign, because someone who knows him should have been kinder and far more complimentary.”

Souness weighed in on Ten Hag’s managerial tenure and indicated that with Sir Jim Ratcliffe closing in on a partial 25% investment into United, the Dutchman would be wise to look over his shoulder.

