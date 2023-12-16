Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson backs struggling Andre Onana to succeed at Man United



Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has backed Manchester United’s Andre Onana to succeed at Old Trafford, as the two sides prepare to clash on Sunday.

United are set to travel to Anfield to take on their bitter rivals, who are currently at the top of the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the match, Alisson opened up on Onana who has so far had a tough time at United.

The Cameroonian moved to England from the Serie A during the summer for £47.2 million as a replacement for David de Gea.

Onana has however struggled to replicate the sensational form he showed at Inter Milan last term.

The 27-year-old has made a number of high-profile errors in goal that have dearly cost United, especially in the Champions League – a competition Erik ten Hag’s men were eliminated from following their 1-0 loss at the hands of Bayern.

Nevertheless, Alisson insisted that Onana still has what it takes to succeed at the top level.

The Brazilian said, “Onana is, of course, a really good goalkeeper. The Champions League he played last season was amazing, the way he performed, but in my career I went through something similar to what he is living.”

“Coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money. This is a lot of responsibility over your shoulders and he came here with the responsibility to be the replacement for De Gea, who maybe was not in the best shape of his career but he was still delivering.”

“He delivered so many good things for Manchester United and so many appearances for Manchester United and (to replace that) is a big step in your career.”

Alisson added, “I think he is capable of this responsibility, but sometimes it takes longer with some than others. You are changing team, you are changing league, they are trying to adapt and discover themselves and that can affect you a lot.”

Alisson was signed by Liverpool in 2018. He has played a pivotal role in the success the Merseyside outfit have enjoyed in recent years.

