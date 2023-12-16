Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood dazzles for Getafe in 3-0 La Liga win vs. Sevilla



Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood got on the score sheet and registered an assist for Getafe as they convincingly beat Sevilla on Saturday.

Getafe won by three goals to nil. Borja Mayoral opened the score in the fifth minute to set his side on their way.

Jaime Mata’s goal eight minutes before the break handed Getafe a little more breathing room before Greenwood scored from the spot-kick in the 80th minute to secure the victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Greenwood has now scored two La Liga goals since making the move to Spain on transfer deadline day.

In his last six league matches, the Englishman has also managed an impressive three assists.

Against Sevilla, Greenwood’s assist was a thing of beauty. He spotted Mata’s run down the left channel and picked him out perfectly to run through on the Sevilla goal and score with a perfectly weighted low pass.

During the time he was on the pitch for Getafe, Greenwood had 37 touches of the ball to his name.

He successfully delivered 19 of the 23 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 83%. The United academy graduate made three key passes.

Greenwood attempted three crosses but found his intended target on only one occasion.

The forward tried to ping three long balls. He was successful twice. The player created one big chance and had a total of two shots to his name.

Greenwood delved into nine ground duels but came out on top just once. He was not required to contest any challenge in the air. The defensive aspect of his game is undoubtedly something the 22-year-old will be keen to improve on. He was also dribbled past once.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Up next for Getafe is yet another away trip, this time to take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

