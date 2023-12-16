Marcus Rashford “desperate” to play against Liverpool after nasty bout of the Winter vomiting bug



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is pushing hard to play against Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield after he missed his side’s Champions League clash vs. Bayern Munich.

Rashford was not available for selection in the game which ended in a 1-0 defeat for United.

The Red Devils were subsequently dumped out of Europe.

Erik ten Hag explained that both Rashford and Anthony Martial did not feature due to illness.

During his presser ahead of United’s highly-anticipated match against Liverpool, Ten Hag told reporters that Rashford will be fit to play.

According to The Daily Mail, the England international has been suffering from a nasty bout of the Norovirus.

“Mail Sport understands that Rashford was struck down with the Norovirus – otherwise known as the winter vomiting bug. Rashford returned to training on Friday and is expected to participate again today provided he didn’t feel any ill-effects overnight.”

It’s understood that as long as Rashford takes part in Saturday’s training session, he will be given the final greenlight to play a part in proceedings against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Sami Mokbel further states, “The forward has been pushing hard to return as soon as possible despite suffering heavily from the sickness bug in recent days and is desperate to help the team after missing the previous two matches – both of which have ended in defeat.”

“United medics are now sure Rashford is not infectious, clearing his return to the club’s Carrington HQ.”

Some of the symptoms of the Norovirus as per the NHS website include nausea, diarrhoea, a high temperature, headache and aching arms and legs.

The game vs. Liverpool kicks off at 16:30 BST.

