Mary Earps receives an honorary doctorate from Loughborough University

Manchester united keeper Mary Earps has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Loughborough University.

Earps graduated from the University in 2016 with a degree in Business and has now been awarded the doctorate for services to football.

The European Champion said she was “proud” to be a part of the growth of women’s football.

It comes after the 30-year-old had a tram named after her in her home town.

Taking to social media, Earps posted several pictures of herself posing in her cap and gown next to a goal post and a snap taken with her proud parents.

She captioned the post saying: “A real privilege to be presented with an honorary doctorate from the university I graduated with a Business degree from in 2016. Dr Earps, who would have thought?!”

Prof Nick Jennings, vice-chancellor and president of Loughborough University, told BBC Sport: “Mary’s contribution to women’s football has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“She consistently performs brilliantly at the very highest level, inspiring both peers and future generations.”

Earps has had quite a busy few weeks as she was named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and revealed as one of the nominees for Sports Personality of the Year.

The Lionesses’ shot-stopper has also been shortlisted again for the Women’s FIFA Best Goalkeeper, an award she won last year.

Meanwhile, speculation over her future at United grows ahead of their final game of 2023 on Sunday.

Earps hasn’t signed a contract extension with the club and it is thought she could leave for Arsenal in January.