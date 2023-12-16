Saudi Pro League chief aims brutal “dumping ground” dig at Jadon Sancho amid transfer rumours



Saudi Pro League chief Michael Emenalo has said that he doesn’t want the Gulf state to be regarded as a “dumping ground,” after being asked about links suggesting Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho could be available for transfer.

Sancho was banned from accessing all first-team facilities and has been training separately from the senior squad amidst his row with Erik ten Hag.

In early September, Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho was dropped from the matchday squad that made its way to Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

In response, the English winger released a strongly-worded statement on social media accusing his manager of scapegoating him and lying.

Ten Hag has repeatedly said that to be re-integrated back into the team, Sancho must issue a public apology to both the Dutchman himself and the coaching staff.

Sancho has remained adamant that he was in the right and it seems like an apology is not forthcoming.

The forward has been linked to a number of clubs including Borussia Dortmund. Juventus and more recently, RB Leipzig. The Saudi Pro League has also been mentioned as a possible landing spot.

However, according to Emenalo who spoke to Sky Sports (via Football365), it’s not entirely certain that they’ll swoop in for the United star.

He said, “We can’t discuss specific targets with respect to the parent clubs and also for the player himself. We also don’t want to be regarded as a dumping ground for players that didn’t work in other clubs. We have to look carefully at what our clubs require.”

“We will work closely to make that happen. I don’t want to minimise the quality or importance of a player like Jadon, who I’ve known for a very long time… Right now, there are no specific discussions about any specific players.”

Emenalo also opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on the sport in Saudi.

“As someone who is an administrator in this league, I am grateful for what he brings. Cristiano is a wonderful example in our industry, he was one of the first players to actively invest in himself as a product for his profession.”

He branded Ronaldo as “world-class” and a fantastic addition to the league.

