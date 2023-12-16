Troy Deeney believes Bruno Fernandes’ absence is only “positive” before Anfield trip

Former player, Troy Deeney, has lavished praise on Liverpool and believes that Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, could well face the sack if his side are rolled over at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in The Sun, the former Watford striker claimed that with United being “in disarray — the manager has no obvious plan to get them out of this mess and it feels like the endgame”.

The Englishman went on to claim that the Red Devils “are an ordinary team, with no obvious identity and very little leadership. If United are hammered by Liverpool again, it really could be the end of Erik ten Hag”.

The pundit asserted that Jose Mourinho suffered the same fate almost five years ago to the day when losing 3-1 at Anfield.

The former striker stated that there will be some “frightened” players at United after last season’s 7-0 mauling and “when a club is in crisis — and facing the likelihood of an absolute hiding — you can feel the fear in the dressing room”.

Deeney went on to describe what a difficult place Anfield is and what a tough team Liverpool are to play at the best of times, never mind when a team is bereft of confidence as the Red Devils currently are.

“Jurgen Klopp’s team are an absolute nightmare to play against. From the first whistle, they come at you like the Red Arrows. They absolutely suffocate you with the intensity of their football. There are times when you wonder whether you’ll ever get the ball back”.

In contrast, Deeney gave a withering review of the Old Trafford side. He remarked, “as for United, they couldn’t be much further away from challenging for the game’s major honours. That dressing room is going to be a fearful place tomorrow”.

“United are going backwards, both individually and collectively”. The current Forest Green Rovers player also took a dig at captain, Bruno Fernandes. He claimed that the only positive he could find for the Red Devils is that the Portuguese player is suspended for the match.

The Englishman’s assessment of the situation is “he’s a talented player but his sulking and histrionics are setting the tone for the entire team”.

It is safe to say that Deeney won’t be placing many bets on United to defy the odds and get a much-needed win on Sunday evening.

Despite the improbability of events, United fans will be dreaming of a victory at Anfield that will not only be a much needed shot of confidence but would make a few pundits eat their own words.