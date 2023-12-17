Confirmed Man United XI vs Liverpool: Scott McTominay captains the side, Marcus Rashford on the bench



Jonny Evans will start another match for Manchester United today as they travel to Anfield hoping to improve on the 7-0 defeat they suffered there last season.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are all unavailable to manager Erik ten Hag leaving the centre back roster very light.

Evans will partner Raphael Varane at the back. Diogo Dalot plays at right back and Luke Shaw at left back.

Andre Onana is in goal.

In midfield, Scott McTominay starts again and has been made captain in Bruno Fernandes’ absence.

The Portuguese is serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

McTominay will be joined by 18 year old Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat in midfield. This suggests McTominay will fill Fernandes’ role on the pitch, in the number 10 position, with Amrabat and Mainoo twin defensive pivots.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount all remain unavailable.

Alejandro Garnacho plays on the left wing and Antony on the right, with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Marcus Rashford is on the bench but Anthony Martial is still absent with sickness.

Jadon Sancho remains exiled.

There is a welcome call up for young centre back Willy Kambwala, who is amongst today’s substitutes.

He is joined by Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Facu Pellistri, Donny van de Beek and Rashford.

Kick off at Anfield is at 4.30pm.